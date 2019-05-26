Lucy Spraggan encourages others to become foster carers

26th May 19 | Entertainment News

The singer-songwriter said she and her wife have been having fertility treatment.

Lucy Spraggan

Lucy Spraggan has encouraged others to look into fostering after caring for some “total legends”.

The former X Factor contestant, 27, married her wife Georgina Gordon almost three years ago and the couple have been fostering children.

Spraggan posted a message on Twitter saying: “Couple of bits in the press about me and G fostering and reminded me we haven’t had kids at ours for ages because of touring.

“We also just moved counties so have resigned from @stockportMBC but the kids we did have were total legends, as was our social worker.

“We hope to continue fostering in our new county but want to thank @StockportMBC for giving us the opportunity to look after a few awesome little people while we were there.

“If you want to look at getting involved visit the GOV website!”

The singer-songwriter recently told the Press Association that she and her wife have been having fertility treatment for two years. 

“I don’t know if I’m ready!” she laughed.

© Press Association 2019

