Little Mix bring neon green and big energy to Radio 1’s Big Weekend

26th May 19 | Entertainment News

The girl band opened the third day of the festival with a stylish and dance-fuelled set.

Little Mix put on a striking and energetic display during their performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The girl group opened the third day of the music festival in Middlesbrough as the sun finally came out for the thousands of revellers on Sunday.

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened their explosive set with their songs Salute and Power.

Little Mix perform during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Stewart Park, Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Backed by a troupe of dancers wearing fluorescent green boiler suits, the singers themselves sported striking outfits in black and the same shade of green.

Nelson donned a black leather leotard with neon stripes and sheer black sleeves, while Edwards wore a bright green long-sleeved shirt underneath a top that appeared to be modelled on a bullet-proof vest.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Pinnock’s on-stage attire comprised fluorescent trousers underneath black chaps and a cropped black vest, and Thirlwall opted for a stomach-baring top and trouser combination.

Their set was filled with energy and full dance routines, the four stars barely stopping to catch their breath.

The former X Factor winners performed songs including Shout Out To My Ex, Wings, Woman Like Me, No More Sad Songs, Only You, and an upbeat dance remix of their hit single Black Magic.

Speaking to the crowd at Stewart Park, Thirlwall said she was not sure if the audience would be loud enough as Little Mix were the first act of the day.

She told them: “You actually are one of the best crowds we’ve ever had, thank you. I think it’s because they’re northern.”

Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, The 1975 and Rita Ora are also in the Big Weekend’s Sunday line-up.

© Press Association 2019

Devon couple reveal they will dine on ROADKILL on Christmas Day