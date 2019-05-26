The Strokes at APE: Hits aplenty but sound leaves fans asking Is This It?

Some at Victoria Park claimed Julian Casablancas was inaudible for those towards the back.

The Strokes treated fans to a string of their classic hits as they returned to London to perform their first UK gig in four years.

The New York five-piece headlined the main stage at All Points East in Victoria Park for their first concert on UK shores since British Summer Time in Hyde Park in 2015.

However some fans complained about poor sound, claiming lead singer Julian Casablancas was inaudible for those towards the back of the park.

There were also a number of animated, off-mic discussions between Casablancas and drummer Fabrizio Moretti during breaks between songs, which included tracks from their 2001 debut album Is This It such as Hard To Explain, Someday and New York City Cops.

Incredibly disappointing sound was a shambles and could barely be heard and we were near the front.the volume was up and… Posted by Dan Cousins on Saturday, May 25, 2019

The group also performed tracks from their follow up record Room On Fire, including 12.51, Under Control and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Greeting the crowd, Casablancas said: “Howdy folks. Oh the sounds of England, it’s like a murmur of barking men.”

The singer, who revealed he did not wake up until 5pm, added he had been instructed not to say anything sarcastic on stage at the show.

He later added: “I gotta say…oh f**k it, I will keep my thoughts to myself.”

@allpointseastuk i was beside myself with excitement to see the strokes. i don't know what happened with your engineers or agreements with the neighbours to play them at 25% volume. was super super dissapointed and feel cheated. you should put this right somehow — Corey Drewry (@CoreyDrewry) May 26, 2019

After the band’s performance of Is This It during the encore, Casablancas admitted: “You guys know the words better then me anyways.”

The group finished with a rousing rendition of one of their biggest hits, Last Nite.

All Points East continues on Sunday when Christine And The Queens will headline the main stage.

