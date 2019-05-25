Former business manager of comic book creator Stan Lee held over ‘elder abuse’

25th May 19 | Entertainment News

Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona and faces extradition to Los Angeles.

Stan Lee

A former business manager of Stan Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book great.

Los Angeles police said Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona early Saturday on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Morgan was charged earlier this month with felony allegations of theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult.

Stan Lee Spider-man 2 premiere
The creator of Spider-man, Stan Lee (Francis Specker/PA)

Authorities said Morgan sought to manipulate and exert control over Lee even though he did not have authority to act on Lee’s behalf.

Lee died in November at the age of 95.

Lawyer Alex Kessel has said Morgan has never abused or taken advantage of Lee.

Bail has been set for 300,000 US dollars and Morgan will eventually be extradited to Los Angeles.

© Press Association 2019

