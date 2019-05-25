Joe Swash says new baby is ‘best half’ of both he and Stacey Solomon

25th May 19 | Entertainment News

The couple welcomed their son on Wednesday.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has paid a sweet tribute to his newborn son with Stacey Solomon, calling him the “best half of both of us”.

The TV stars welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, and they have kept their fans updated on their new addition since his arrival.

I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp presenter Swash posted a picture of himself by Solomon’s bedside shortly after the birth, a look of overwhelmed emotion on his face.

He wrote: “Just been sent this photo and I think my face sums up exactly how I was feeling after seeing my amazing Partner to the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.

“And the realisation that this little person was the best half of both of us.”

Loose Women panellist Solomon, 29, also shared a sweet post on social media for her fans.

She posted a short clip of herself, Swash and their new baby together, delighting her 1.6 million followers.

She wrote: “I love you now, more than ever Daddy. @realjoeswashy.

“I have replayed this video a thousand times. The noises our baby is making hurts my heart.”

Comedian Katherine Ryan commented: “You are #couplegoals AND I AM PART OF THIS FAMILY.”

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wrote: “Aww congratulations so happy for.”

Solomon has two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships, and Swash, 37, has a son called Harry from a previous relationship.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

‘Disillusioned’ Cliff Richard has moved to US for good, says Gloria Hunniford

Mel B hopes sound ‘will be much better’ for next Spice Girls concert
Mel B hopes sound ‘will be much better’ for next Spice Girls concert

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

This fashion brand set up an ‘inclusive’ Instagram page for plus-size models and it backfired badly

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation

Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation
Max George considering children with new girlfriend Stacey Giggs

Max George considering children with new girlfriend Stacey Giggs
All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival

All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival
This is what Meghan’s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum

This is what Meghan’s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum
This is what Meghan’s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum

‘Disillusioned’ Cliff Richard has moved to US for good, says Gloria Hunniford