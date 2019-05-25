South Korean film Parasite claims Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

It is the first ever film from the country to win the Palme.

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s social satire Parasite, about a poor family of hustlers who find jobs with a wealthy family, has won the Cannes Film Festival’s top award, the Palme d’Or.

The win for Parasite marks the first Korean film to ever win the Palme.

The awards were handed out in a ceremony on Saturday after being chosen by a jury presided over by filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu.

The festival’s second place award, the Grand Prize, went to French-Senegalese director Mati Diop’s Atlantics.

Diop was the first black female director in competition at Cannes.

Actresses Lee Jung-Eun, from left, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Chang Hyae-Jin pose for photographers at the photo call for the film Parasite (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Best actor went to Antonio Banderas for Pedro Almodovar’s Pain And Glory and best actress went to Emily Beecham of the UK for Little Joe.

Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne won best director for Young Ahmed.

© Press Association 2019