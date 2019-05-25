Lewis Capaldi serves up treat for fans with undercover gig at Greggs

The 22-year-old wore the full uniform, including hairnet, in Middlesbrough.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has thrilled music fans by going undercover to serve in a Greggs bakers.

The 22-year-old was on Teesside for the BBC Big Weekend gig and surprised festival-goers by turning up at one of the popular baker’s Middlesbrough outlets and chatted to fans.

He wore the full Greggs uniform, including hairnet, while claiming to be on work experience and served up breakfasts, coffees, sandwiches and bakes.

Word got out that Capaldi was serving at the Stokesley Road outlet, close to the concert venue in Stewart Park, and fans flocked to meet him.

He chatted with people before belting out an impromptu acoustic performance in front of the shop.

The baker said it will be using specially-branded Capaldi bags at the store all weekend.

Capaldi’s debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent launched last week and headed straight to number one, becoming the fastest-selling debut album of 2019.

One fan tweeted: “I’m far to hungover to be hearing that Lewis capaldi is working in Greggs at Marton eh.”

Another said: “Lmaooooo Lewis capaldi in boro town dressed up as a member of staff from Greggs this weekend is just getting better.”

