Rain fails to dampen spirits as The Chemical Brothers perform at All Points East

The dance stalwarts performed a set which included their latest and greatest hits.

A sudden downpour threatened to put a damper on The Chemical Brothers’ set at All Points East.

Even those who found shelter were still getting pelted with rain, but there was enough determination to see the dance stalwarts perform to pull through.

Those who did not escape in an Uber were rewarded with a stage show which ran through the latest to the greatest hits.

New single Go kicked off the set and got the crowd jumping as twilight began to cloak the grounds.

As darkness fell, lasers lit up the night to fan favourite Hey Boy Hey Girl and fans were bouncing in synch to the beats.

Modern dance became the focus, with a man fighting a tent of double bass strings and masked fighters moving to the beats.

The message of escaping your constraints was as strong as the bass and growing ever louder.

Before anything became too intellectual, the focus shifted again to caped crusaders fighting scary monsters.

Then a cute camera trick gave the impression of watching the whole show through old school 3D glasses – a pair of fencers crossed swords as the light flickered red and blue across them.

More silliness ensued as the end of the set approached, with slow-motion milkshake explosions bursting over the stage.

And the producers crossed into camp by wheeling out two giant robots in red and blue.

But the show got serious again in the build up to the encore, with slow-motion shots of the plumes of bubbles left by divers plunging into the water.

A curtain of strobes was a fitting finale for the curtain call of Don’t Hold Back, Push the Button, and Block Rockin’ Beats.

