Rylan Clark-Neal condemns May resignation for ‘taking shine off’ Spice Girls gig

The presenter has questioned the timing of the Prime Minister’s announcement.

Rylan Clark-Neal has criticised the Government for taking the “shine” away from the Spice Girls reunion.

The presenter was responding to the announcement from Theresa May that she would be stepping down as Prime Minister.

News of the decision came ahead of a Spice Girls concert in Dublin marking the beginning of their first tour in a decade, and their first show since the 2012 London Olympics.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton took to the stage at Croke Park.

Clark-Neal was not impressed with the timing of Mrs May’s announcement, and made his feelings clear on Twitter.

He posted: “I’m sorry but I think it’s really rude of the government to do what they did today… taking the shine off of the @spicegirls opening night. Cheek.”

I’m sorry but I think it’s really rude of the government to do what they did today… taking the shine off of the @spicegirls opening night. Cheek. ✌🏽🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/rUiJDa0O7x — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) May 24, 2019

The presenter posted the message along with a gif of Horner pumping her fist in the air with a caption which read “girl power”.

The first response to his post was a comment which read: “Mrs May could be the new Posh Spice.”

Victoria Beckham is not joining the Spice World tour, a reunion of the band which provoked a strong reaction online.

Doors to the first show of our #SPICEWORLD2019 tour are officially open!! ✌🌍📸 @Timmsy17 pic.twitter.com/g5ZT7geDil — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) May 24, 2019

Their first concert in seven years came as Ireland went to the polls in the European elections.

Michael Nugent wrote on Twitter: “Having struggled through the unexpected crowds on my way to vote in Drumcondra today, I have concluded that the #SpiceGirls are more popular than democracy.”

Fans posted pictures of themselves online dressed as the five-piece band which was formed in 1994.

One fan wrote: “I have goosebumps history is happening in Dublin right now people.”

© Press Association 2019