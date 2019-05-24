Tyler, The Creator taunts Theresa May over resignation

24th May 19

As home secretary she banned the Californian rapper from entering the UK.

Tyler, The Creator – ‘The Grinch’ film premiere, New York, USA – 03 Nov 2018

Tyler, The Creator has responded to Theresa May’s resignation as prime minister – cheekily announcing “im back”.

The US rapper was banned from entering the UK in 2015 by May, then home secretary, due to lyrics said to encourage “violence and intolerance of homosexuality”.

The 28-year-old Californian posted a short message to his 8 million Twitter followers, aiming a jibe at May, who on Friday announced she would step down on June 7.

He said: “theresa gone, im back.”

It is understood the ban was lifted from February 13 and he arrived at Luton Airport in the early hours of Saturday for an impromptu gig in Peckham, south-east London.

Theresa May
Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation outside 10 Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

The Odd Future co-founder had announced the gig with only a few hours’ notice and surprised fans by tweeting a picture of himself outside Buckingham Palace.

But the event was cancelled due to overcrowding, the Metropolitan Police said, although there were no crimes, reported injuries or arrests.

At the time of the ban, the rapper posted on social media: “BASED ON LYRICS FROM 2009 I AM NOT ALLOWED IN THE UK FOR 3-5 YEARS ( although i was there 8 weeks ago) THAT IS WHY THE SHOWS WERE CANCELLED.”

