Tom Bateman explores 19th century Delhi in first trailer for Beecham House

Its creator promises to tell the stories of the Raj from a British Asian perspective.

Tom Bateman takes his first steps into 19th century Delhi in the first trailer for forthcoming ITV period drama Beecham House.

Due to air this summer, the series is set before British rule in India and explores the fortunes of the residents of the titular stately home.

Vanity Fair star Bateman, 30, plays enigmatic former soldier John Beecham, who buys the imposing mansion to begin a new life with his family.

The secrets of #BeechamHouse will soon be revealed. pic.twitter.com/I1YDqY9ysH — Beecham House (@beechamhouse) May 24, 2019

Beecham is haunted by his work for the East India Company and is determined to become an honourable member of the region’s trading community.

However when Chandrika (Pallavi Sharda) arrives at Beecham House with her entourage his plans begin to go awry.

The six-part programme was co-created, written and directed by Bend It Like Beckham writer Gurinder Chadha and Shahrukh Husain (In Custody).

Bateman stars alongside Lesley Nicol, Gregory Fitoussi, Adil Ray, Marc Warren and Dakota Blue Richards.

Gurinder Chadha (Gurinder Chadha/PA)

Chadha, who grew up with “Raj dramas” like Jewel In The Crown and A Passage To India, said the mini-series offered her a chance to tell “those stories from a British Asian perspective”.

She said: “Beecham House is a passion project that is driven by my commitment to telling diverse, emotionally engaging stories for mainstream international audiences.

“I am thrilled to be working with Polly Hill and ITV Drama who share my belief that period drama can be entertaining, ambitious and relevant to key issues of today.

“I am assembling a vibrant cast of British and Indian actors to play original characters that will appeal to global audiences hungry to see stories from a unique point of view.

“I grew up with Raj dramas like Jewel in the Crown, The Far Pavilions and A Passage To India.

“Beecham House is my chance to tell those stories from a British Asian perspective.”

Beecham House is due to air this summer.

