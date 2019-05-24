Adam Levine leaving The Voice in the US after 16 seasons

24th May 19 | Entertainment News

The Maroon 5 frontman was part of the original line-up when the show launched in 2011.

Maroon 5 performing at the Super Bowl

Adam Levine is leaving the US version of The Voice after 16 seasons.

Carson Daly made the announcement on NBC’s Today show, adding that Gwen Stefani will return for season 17 in Levine’s chair.

The Maroon 5 frontman wrote a lengthy Instagram post Friday, saying the Emmy-winning show “went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.

Levine was part of the original line-up when the show launched in 2011, with Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green.

Aguilera and Green have taken breaks from the show, allowing stars like Pharrell Williams, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to sit in their chairs.

© Press Association 2019

