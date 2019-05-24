Game Of Thrones star Charles Dance: I was confused by final series

The last instalment has already attracted criticism from some fans of the show.

Ex-Game Of Thrones star Charles Dance says he was “confused” by the final series of the blockbuster drama.

The epic on-screen saga has sparked complaints about its final instalments, with more than 1.5 million people signing an online petition to get it remade.

Dance, 72, whose character Tywin Lannister was killed off in 2015, said he watched to find out what happened to the other characters.

'I was confused.' Charles Dance (aka Tywin Lannister) says he wasn't sure how he felt about the final series of #GameOfThrones – and admits he was rooting for Tyrion to sit on the Iron Throne! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/e8sSCuAkXj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 24, 2019

But he told Good Morning Britain: “I was confused.

“I have watched as much as I can because there are characters like Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), her character, my character, we never met at all, so we would only meet at press junkets and things.

“I wanted to know what was happening to these characters.

“It got to the very end and I thought, ‘Hmm, OK’.

Maisie Williams (left) and Sophie Turner attending the Game Of Thrones premiere (Liam McBurney/PA)

“There’s little Arya (Maisie Williams) going off on a cruise somewhere, poor Jon’s (Kit Harington) gone back up North beyond the wall and then there is Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), and all the people left alive are sat around the table.

“So well, what are we going to do now? Shall we have a cup of tea or something? I thought, ‘Ah, I don’t know’.”

His comments come after Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner hit back at fans’ criticism of the final season.

The British actress, who played Sansa Stark in the fantasy drama series, told The New York Times: “I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season.

“So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Game Of Thrones, based on the books by George R.R. Martin, became one of the most popular programmes of a generation.

The final season of the HBO show attracted criticism from many fans and the finale did not go down well with all viewers.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway asked Dance whether he wanted Tyrion (Dinklage) to become boss.

Godzilla star Dance replied: “Me personally, yes,” adding “it would” make a brilliant ending.

© Press Association 2019