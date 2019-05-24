Game Of Thrones star Charles Dance: I was confused by final series

24th May 19 | Entertainment News

The last instalment has already attracted criticism from some fans of the show.

Up Next Gala 2019 – London

Ex-Game Of Thrones star Charles Dance says he was “confused” by the final series of the blockbuster drama.

The epic on-screen saga has sparked complaints about its final instalments, with more than 1.5 million people signing an online petition to get it remade.

Dance, 72, whose character Tywin Lannister was killed off in 2015, said he watched to find out what happened to the other characters.

But he told Good Morning Britain: “I was confused.

“I have watched as much as I can because there are characters like Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), her character, my character, we never met at all, so we would only meet at press junkets and things.

“I wanted to know what was happening to these characters.

“It got to the very end and I thought, ‘Hmm, OK’.

Maisie Williams (left) and Sophie Turner
Maisie Williams (left) and Sophie Turner attending the Game Of Thrones premiere (Liam McBurney/PA)

“There’s little Arya (Maisie Williams) going off on a cruise somewhere, poor Jon’s (Kit Harington) gone back up North beyond the wall and then there is Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), and all the people left alive are sat around the table.

“So well, what are we going to do now? Shall we have a cup of tea or something? I thought, ‘Ah, I don’t know’.”

His comments come after Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner hit back at fans’ criticism of the final season.

The British actress, who played Sansa Stark in the fantasy drama series, told The New York Times: “I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season.

“So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Game Of Thrones, based on the books by George R.R. Martin, became one of the most popular programmes of a generation.

The final season of the HBO show attracted criticism from many fans and the finale did not go down well with all viewers.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway asked Dance whether he wanted Tyrion (Dinklage) to become  boss.

Godzilla star Dance replied: “Me personally, yes,” adding “it would” make a brilliant ending.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Stacey Dooley determined to give women a voice

Actress Glenn Close vows not to work in US states with anti-abortion laws
Actress Glenn Close vows not to work in US states with anti-abortion laws

Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’
Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’

Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin
From Selena Gomez’s lips to Helen Mirren’s hair – the best beauty looks from Cannes 2019

From Selena Gomez’s lips to Helen Mirren’s hair – the best beauty looks from Cannes 2019
Arnie and Linda Hamilton reunited in trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate

Arnie and Linda Hamilton reunited in trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate
The Tiger Who Came To Tea author Judith Kerr dies aged 95

The Tiger Who Came To Tea author Judith Kerr dies aged 95
The Tiger Who Came To Tea author Judith Kerr dies aged 95

Stacey Dooley determined to give women a voice