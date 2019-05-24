Deal close in Weinstein sexual misconduct lawsuits, lawyer says

24th May 19 | Entertainment News

A person familiar with the negotiations said the settlement would be worth 44 million US dollars (£35 million).

Weinstein Lawsuit

A tentative deal is close to settling lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein, told a bankruptcy court judge on Thursday that “an economic agreement in principal” had been reached.

A person familiar with the negotiations, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said it would be worth 44 million US dollars (£35 million).

More than 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Harvey Weinstein or the company of misconduct.

The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.

The scandal forced the studio into bankruptcy.

Harvey Weinstein also faces criminal charges of rape and performing a forcible sex act.

He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

© Press Association 2019

