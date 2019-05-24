Richard Osman earns ‘seven-figure’ deal for crime novel

24th May 19 | Entertainment News

Osman wrote The Thursday Murder Club in 18 months.

Pointless host Richard Osman has landed a “seven-figure” book deal for his debut novel.

Osman wrote The Thursday Murder Club in secret over 18 months and has now sold the rights to Penguin Random House imprint Viking following a 10-way auction.

The TV presenter retweeted a message saying the deal, which also includes a sequel, was for a seven-figure fee.

Osman said: “I have never been prouder of anything in my working life, and I can’t wait for you all to read it next year!”

The Thursday Murder Club will be published in autumn 2020 and is set in a Kent retirement village where four residents meet up each week to tackle cold cases.

The novel sees them tackling a fresh murder. According to The Guardian, pre-publication deals have already been signed in Germany, North America, France, the Netherlands and Italy, with more on the way.

Osman told the newspaper: “Nobody knows who I am in these countries.

“They’re not buying the rights because I’m off the telly. They’re buying them because of the book.”

He is already at work on the sequel.

Osman, 48, is best-known for presenting Pointless alongside Alexander Armstrong.

© Press Association 2019

