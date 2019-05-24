Spice Girls to kick off reunion tour in Dublin

The band will perform at Croke Park as they launch their Spice World tour.

The Spice Girls will reunite on stage for the first time in seven years when they perform in Dublin tonight.

Fans will see four of the original line-up – Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton – take to the stage at Croke Park as their comeback tour begins.

The Spice World Tour was announced last November, and will be the first time the group has performed since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

Me and @melaniecmusic have arrived just now at the airport in proper “spice girl spirit” I even had a sleep over at sportys last night yipppee we are soooo on time it’s killing me – #Repost @OfficialMelB #SpiceWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/W8mHTu45eD — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) May 22, 2019

Horner has shared images of the set-up for the performance, which features an imposing Spice World sculpture and large screens on each side of the stage.

Posh Spice Victoria Beckham will not be taking part in the comeback with her former bandmates.

The band also had to deny rumours of a rift in April after Brown missed the start of rehearsal for the comeback.

This followed claims made by Brown that she had a one-night stand with Horner in the Spice Girls’ heyday.

Original plans for the tour involved six dates, but this was later extended to 13 due to demand.

After tonight’s show at Croke Park the Spice Girls will head to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium (May 27), the Etihad Stadium in Manchester (May 29 to June 1), Coventry Ricoh Arena (June 3–4), Sunderland Stadium Of Light (June 6), Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium (June 8), Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (June 10) and London’s Wembley Stadium (June 13–15).

