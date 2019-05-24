Actress Glenn Close vows not to work in US states with anti-abortion laws

24th May 19 | Entertainment News

Alabama and Georgia have both introduced new laws.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Actress Glenn Close has vowed not to make any films in US states with strict anti-abortion laws.

The Oscar-nominated star of The Wife attended a demonstration on Tuesday after several states, including Alabama and Georgia, introduced bills severely restricting lawful terminations.

Georgia has been dubbed the Hollywood of the South after luring many productions to the state thanks to generous tax breaks for the film industry.

However, its anti-abortion stance has caused fury among critics, including several high-profile actors.

Close is the latest to voice her anger and vowed to steer clear of states where the bills are signed into law.

Alongside pictures from her protest appearance, Close, 72, posted on Instagram: “I am filming in Georgia this summer, but, if these bills become law, I won’t be working for film companies in any if those states.

“As a female American, in the 21st century, I still cling to hope for our fragile, fractious democracy. Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion.

“Freedom of choice, as far as our bodies are concerned. I also wonder what the issues would be if men had babies!”

Glenn Close
Close is the latest star to speak out against strict anti-abortion laws in the US (Ian West/PA)

Other stars to speak out against strict anti-abortion laws include singer Rihanna, who branded politicians introducing the bills as “idiots”.

Lady Gaga called the laws a “travesty” while Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon warned “we cannot tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights”.

Alabama’s abortion law is the toughest in the US and bars terminations even for victims of rape and incest. It is due to come into effect in November 2019.

Georgia’s bill bans abortions in cases where a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks. It is due to come into effect on January 1 2020.

Campaigners have already said they will launch legal challenges against both bills, arguing they violate the landmark Supreme Court Roe V Wade decision of 1973, legalising abortion across the US.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Westlife ‘ecstatic and emotional’ as comeback tour kicks off in Belfast

From Selena Gomez’s lips to Helen Mirren’s hair – the best beauty looks from Cannes 2019
From Selena Gomez’s lips to Helen Mirren’s hair – the best beauty looks from Cannes 2019

Arnie and Linda Hamilton reunited in trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate
Arnie and Linda Hamilton reunited in trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate

This is why Zandra Rhodes thinks it’s important to support young designers

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything

Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’

Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’
From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin
From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

Westlife ‘ecstatic and emotional’ as comeback tour kicks off in Belfast