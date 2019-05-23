Joe Swash pays tribute to Stacey Solomon as pair welcome first child together

23rd May 19 | Entertainment News

The father said he was ‘lost for words to describe how I’m feeling’.

Joe Swash has paid an emotional tribute to Stacey Solomon as the pair welcomed their first child together.

Solomon was pictured in an Instagram post clutching the pair’s newborn child with a caption that hailed her as a “super human”.

Swash wrote in the post that he was “forever in awe” of his partner, and was looking forward to falling more in love with mother and child.

He wrote: “A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting.

“We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling.

“So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans.

“I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe.”

Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford commented on the post with her congratulations, as did Rochelle Humes.

Solomon has two other children from different relationships.

© Press Association 2019

