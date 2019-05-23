Kourtney Kardashian would be ‘very happy’ if family’s reality TV show ended

The reality TV star and businesswoman said she wanted to ‘sail away’ from it all.

Kourtney Kardashian has said she would be “very happy” if Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end.

The TV star, 40, has appeared on her family’s reality series since it began in 2007, making them household names across the world.

Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashian siblings, was 28 when the programme started.

Asked how she would feel if the filming stopped tomorrow, she told Paper magazine: “I would be very happy.”

It was reported that she repeated the words “I would be very happy” once more, slowly, for emphasis.

Kourtney said that having her new lifestyle website Poosh had given her a new identity after spending her thirties mainly focused on the TV series, which has so far run for 16 seasons.

She said: “It’s a new energy. I feel different. There’s something all day that I’m doing. It doesn’t leave my mind.

“Having a conference call this morning, on the way here, it was exciting for me. Having something to keep my brain going. I do feel like that was missing before.”

The mother-of-three added that she often says she wants to “move away someday and just be away from it all”.

She added: “Sail away. No-one will ever see me again.”

Asked where she would like to live if she were to leave her home in Calabasas, California, she said: “I keep throwing up different places, but then I’ll go there to visit and I’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it, but glad I came’.

“We’ve just been to Finland. And I was like, ‘Check, it’s great for me to visit, but I’m not going to move there’. Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I’ve got a lot of ideas.”

Kourtney rose to fame alongside her sisters Kim and Khloe, brother Rob and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in the programme, as well as their mother Kris Jenner.

