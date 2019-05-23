Arnie and Linda Hamilton reunited in trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate

The film sees the former co-stars back together for the first time in nearly three decades.

Linda Hamilton reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate.

The duo have joined forces again for the reboot of the original James Cameron franchise, after last starring together nearly 30 years ago.

Hamilton is back as Sarah Connor, while Schwarzenegger returns as an ageing Terminator.

Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. Producer James Cameron returns with director Tim Miller for #TerminatorDarkFate. In theatres 11.1.19. Watch the official trailer now. pic.twitter.com/HB71m1iGty — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) May 23, 2019

He is recruited by Connor, his former nemesis, to help a young woman being pursued by a threatening new breed of Terminator.

Hamilton, 62, and Schwarzenegger, 71, first starred opposite each other in The Terminator in 1984, and reunited for Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991.

Cameron returns as producer for the film, which is directed by Deadpool director Tim Miller.

The teaser trailer for the new movie, which is the sixth in the Terminator series but serves as a follow-up to Terminator 2, shows Connor returning to form as a powerful action hero.

The clip shows newcomers Mackenzie Davis (Smashed, Blade Runner 2049), who plays an android requiring Connor’s help, and Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who portrays an advanced liquid metal Terminator prototype with the ability to split into two separate units.

He has has been sent to terminate Dani, played by Natalia Reyes, who stars in Colombian telenova Lady, la vendedora de rosas.

Terminator: Dark Fate will be released in October.





© Press Association 2019