Wiley says ‘big up my dad’ as he dedicates Ivors award to his father

23rd May 19 | Entertainment News

The grime artist received an award in London.

Ivor Novello Awards 2019 – London

Wiley has dedicated his award at The Ivors to his father, saying “big up my dad”.

The rapper known as “the godfather of grime” addressed his father in an emotional speech at the London awards ceremony.

Wiley was given an inspiration award for his pioneering work in forging a new musical genre in grime, and nurturing its practitioners.

Wiley, left, and Richard Kylea Cowie
Wiley, left, and Richard Kylea Cowie (Ian West/PA)

The award was presented by his father Richard Cowie Sr, who was credited by the rapper for setting him on a musical path.

Speaking at The Ivors, Wiley said he had tried to avoid meeting his father on stage, because all credit belonged to him.

He said: “I love him but I’ve been avoiding this moment for my whole life. My whole career. It’s because of him I do it. I came from him.

“I just want to say big up to everyone in my scene, the brothers and sisters.

“All the years we’ve done, the journey I’ve done. It’s all led to this day.

“Dad, thank you for the gift. It’s because of him that I do it, not just because of him.

“I’m going to big up my dad.”

His father added that he had lost his mother, Wiley’s grandmother, and both had been hit by the loss.

The pair further dedicated the award to her memory.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything
Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything

Corrie and Butterflies star Andrew Hall dies after short illness

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Westlife ‘ecstatic and emotional’ as comeback tour kicks off in Belfast

Westlife ‘ecstatic and emotional’ as comeback tour kicks off in Belfast
Could the new Machu Picchu airport be the death knell for one of the world’s greatest archaeological sites?

Could the new Machu Picchu airport be the death knell for one of the world’s greatest archaeological sites?
Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’

Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’
What you need to know about the British Museum’s manga exhibition – the largest ever outside Japan

What you need to know about the British Museum’s manga exhibition – the largest ever outside Japan
What you need to know about the British Museum’s manga exhibition – the largest ever outside Japan

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin