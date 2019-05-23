Sharon Osbourne on Ozzy’s ‘state of mind’ over injury and tour cancellation

The veteran rock star had had a ‘tough year’, his wife said.

Sharon Osbourne has said that her husband Ozzy’s biggest challenge is his “state of mind” after injuring himself in a fall earlier this year.

The former Black Sabbath singer was forced to postpone all of his tour dates for the remainder of the year in April, after having already postponed dates due to a bout of pneumonia.

He fell at home while recovering from the illness, and the accident aggravated an old injury of his that has left him further housebound.

Sharon told ITV’s Loose Women that Ozzy had had “a really tough year”.

She said: “It started off with flu, which went to bronchitis, which went to pneumonia. He was hospitalised, came out and he was well on the road to recovery.

“He gets up in the middle of the night to go to the loo, on the way back, he tripped on the carpet under our bed and fell against the corner of the night table, which is made of mirror. He hit it at such a speed. (He was) taken to hospital.”

She said that, following a motorcycle accident several years ago, Ozzy had metal rods put into his body, and that his fall made his bones connected to the rods splinter.

Ozzy Osbourne (PA)

She added: “Then he has trouble with his neck and they had to do two operations on him. He is recovery now, thank God, but every day he has to work with the physiotherapist.

“(He was in) terrible pain and his pain is (because) he is not good at being at home.

“He wants to be back on the road, back with his band, so he is pining. Really the challenge is not his injuries, it’s his state of mind and keeping it positive.”

Asked if she had concerns about her husband becoming addicted to painkillers given his previous substance abuse issues, Sharon said: “He is off all of that.

“He had to have it after he was operated on, but now for pain, he has that CBD oil. He is dealing with it that way.”

Ozzy, 70, cancelled all of his dates for the rest of this year, and they have been rescheduled to start in February 2020.

At the time, he said he was “frustrated, angry and depressed” at not being able to tour as planned.

Ozzy, also known as the Prince of Darkness, is the former lead vocalist of heavy metal band Black Sabbath, the group he formed in 1969 alongside guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward.

