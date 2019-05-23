Mariah Carey: I am rarely acknowledged for my songwriting

The US star addressed The Ivors in London.

Mariah Carey has said she is rarely acknowledged for her songwriting after winning at The Ivors.

The US artist said that to be honoured at the awards ceremony meant more as a woman in the music industry.

Carey was given a special international award for her decades of work, and said she is rarely recognised for the creativity which is central to her identity.

On a video message, the singer said: “Hello my darlings. I just want to say thank you. This is such an incredible honour.

“I rarely get acknowledged for my songwriting, which is the core of who I am.

“Being in this industry as a female in music, the acknowledgement means so much that it’s hard for me to even express that.

“It’s a beautiful thing to feel appreciated for the music I’ve made and the songs I’ve written.”

Carey was praised for bridging the gap between pop and hip hop through her influences and collaborations.

Ben Howard was given the award for best song musically and lyrically, and Joy As An Act Of Resistance by Idles claimed the award for best album.

Grime pioneer Wiley was given an inspiration award for his work forging new sound in the UK.

