Ghetts says dark-skinned women have been victimised for centuries

His track Black Rose, nominated at The Ivors, deals with the issue.

Ghetts has said dark-skinned women have been victimised for centuries.

The grime artist has been nominated at The Ivors 2019 for his track Black Rose, which speaks out about colourism against black women and girls.

The London rapper, real name Justin Clarke, who is nominated for best contemporary song, said barriers are being broken down and black British culture is moving “full steam ahead”.

It’s here, it’s #TheIvors day! 🎉 Who do you want to see win an Ivor Novello Award this year? https://t.co/jKh6O6xKsS pic.twitter.com/6V4ANXo6s3 — The Ivors Academy (@IvorsAcademy) May 23, 2019

Ghetts, speaking at the The Ivors ceremony in London, said: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Everyone is attractive in their own right, inside and out.

“Everything around women with a darker complexion has been going on for centuries, I can’t tell you how long.

“These women are a true reflection of me, I felt like I’m going to speak up for them.”

He is up against Jorja Smith and The 1975 in his category, and said grime breaking through into the mainstream means impediments to aspiring artists are being eroded.

He said: “They are being broken down. There’s so much positive going on. I don’t think we’ve ever seen the culture full steam ahead like it is right now.

“People are winning, and doing great thing with their platforms.

“It’s amazing to see the progression, it really bears testament to how hard people in the culture have worked. How they’ve had to carry themselves.”

Ghetts said it was hard to predict the direction of grime moving forward.

He added: “I would never have predicted where we are now. Let the good times roll.”

© Press Association 2019