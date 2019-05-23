Geoffrey Rush awarded £1.5m in defamation case

The Oscar-winning actor sued the publisher of the Daily Telegraph in Sydney and journalist Jonathon Moran.

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has been awarded 2.9 million Australian dollars (£1.5 million) damages in a defamation case against a newspaper publisher and journalist over reports he had been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards an actress.

The 67-year-old Australian sued the publisher of Sydney’s Daily Telegraph and journalist Jonathon Moran in the Federal Court over two stories and a poster published in late 2017.

Justice Michael Wigney awarded Rush a further 1.98 million dollars (£1 million) for past and future economic loss because of the defamation on top of damages awarded when he ruled in Rush’s favour in April.

The publisher, Nationwide News, and Moran are appealing against his verdict.

