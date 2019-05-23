Actress Patsy Palmer returning to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson

Actress Patsy Palmer is set for a return to EastEnders with a “blistering storyline”.

The 46-year-old will be back playing Bianca Jackson in Albert Square in the autumn after a five-year break, the soap’s executive producer said.

Viewers will reportedly see Bianca reunite with her troubled daughter Tiffany, played by Maisie Smith.

Patsy Palmer will return to EastEnders and reprise her role as Bianca Jackson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jon Sen, EastEnders’ executive producer, told The Sun: “When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish-list. I’m thrilled to announce that Patsy’s agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn.

“There is no one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait.”

Palmer joined EastEnders in 1993 before leaving in 1999. Her character’s relationship with Sid Owen’s Ricky Butcher was a hit with fans and their on-screen wedding drew an audience of more than 22 million.

Palmer returned to the fictional London borough of Walford for a second EastEnders stint in 2008, before leaving again in 2014.

She moved to Malibu, California, with her family.

