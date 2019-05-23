Cast and title announced for director Christopher Nolan’s latest film

23rd May 19 | Entertainment News

The movie is called Tenet.

Jameson Empire Film Awards 2015 – London

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan’s latest film is called Tenet and is based in the world of international espionage, Warner Bros has said.

The movie will star John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Indian actress Dimple Kapadia and French actress Clemence Poesy, best known for playing Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter films, will also appear, as will The Great Gatsby’s Elizabeth Debicki.

Michael Caine
Michael Caine will star in the film, alongside John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tenet is described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”.

The film will mark 34-year-old Washington’s first lead role in a major Hollywood production since his acclaimed turn in Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman.

Tenet is slated to arrive in cinemas on July 17 2020.

London-born filmmaker Nolan is one of the top directors in Hollywood thanks to films such as Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception.

© Press Association 2019

