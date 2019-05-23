UK’s Eurovision entry has score lowered by five points

23rd May 19 | Entertainment News

Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us picked up 11 points, not 16, organisers said.

Eurovision Song Contest 2019

The UK’s bottom-placed Eurovision Song Contest entry has had its score lowered by five points after organisers made an error while calculating the totals.

Organisers said Michael Rice’s song Bigger Than Us picked up 11 points from Saturday’s finale, rather than 16 as originally stated.

Michael Rice
Singer Michael Rice finished bottom in the Eurovision Song Contest (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The error came about when an incorrect calculation was used to create a substitute score after the Belarussian jury was dismissed, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union said.

In a statement, it blamed “human error” for the mistake and said it “deeply regrets” the error.

Eurovision’s top four – including winner Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands – remained unchanged.

Laurence’s song Arcade gained six points, bringing it to a total of 498 points. Norway had points deducted and dropped to sixth from fifth.

Belarus’ jury was dismissed after its semi-final votes were publicly revealed, breaking contest rules.

Despite finishing in 26th place, Hartlepool-born Rice said he enjoyed his experience.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

Sophie Turner on ‘disrespectful’ petition over Game Of Thrones’ final season
Sophie Turner on ‘disrespectful’ petition over Game Of Thrones’ final season

Star-studded cast arrive on Cannes red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Star-studded cast arrive on Cannes red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Stranger Things to be brought to life in London by Secret Cinema

Stranger Things to be brought to life in London by Secret Cinema
Corrie and Butterflies star Andrew Hall dies after short illness

Corrie and Butterflies star Andrew Hall dies after short illness
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation

Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation
Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin