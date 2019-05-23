Towie’s Chloe Lewis expecting her first child

She announced the news on Instagram.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Lewis has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The TV personality, 28, shared an ultrasound scan on Instagram alongside a snap of her and partner Danny Flasher.

She captioned the post: “Half me, half you.” The couple were congratulated on the news.

The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes commented: “Can’t wait to meet this beautiful baby.”

Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison said: “OMG babe… huge congratulations.”

And Love Island’s Olivia Attwood wrote: “Awhhhh!! I’m so happy for you.”

Lewis joined Towie for series 14 in 2015 and made her final appearance last year.

© Press Association 2019