Towie’s Chloe Lewis expecting her first child

23rd May 19 | Entertainment News

She announced the news on Instagram.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk – Arrivals – London

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Lewis has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The TV personality, 28, shared an ultrasound scan on Instagram alongside a snap of her and partner Danny Flasher.

Half me, half you ♥️

She captioned the post: “Half me, half you.” The couple were congratulated on the news.

The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes commented: “Can’t wait to meet this beautiful baby.”

Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison said: “OMG babe… huge congratulations.”

And Love Island’s Olivia Attwood wrote: “Awhhhh!! I’m so happy for you.”

Lewis joined Towie for series 14 in 2015 and made her final appearance last year.

