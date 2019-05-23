Newsreader Jane Hill returns to work after revealing breast cancer treatment

23rd May 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter, 49, praised the NHS as she headed back to the newsroom for the first time since November.

Attitude Pride Awards

BBC newsreader Jane Hill paid tribute to the NHS as she revealed she had undergone treatment for breast cancer while being off screens for six months.

The presenter, 49, joked about Brexit and her void building pass as she headed back to the newsroom on Wednesday for the first time since November.

Despite spending half a year away from the studio, it appeared to be business as usual for Hill, who anchored the BBC News at One programme.

Ahead of the bulletin, she tweeted: “Big day today. On air for the first time since November. Still… 6 months out of the newsroom… that’s been plenty of time to sort #Brexit, right…?

“Oh, and in true #W1A style, my pass had been cancelled and I couldn’t get into the building. #welcomeback”

Hill was welcomed back warmly by viewers and colleagues – both from the BBC and competitor news channels.

She said she had been “overwhelmed” by well-wishes as she publicly revealed the reason for her prolonged absence.

She tweeted: “Overwhelmed by so many lovely back-to-work messages. I just want to say that my return wouldn’t have been possible without our NHS.

“Sending love & thanks to the numerous @NHSuk staff who spotted my breast cancer, treated it, and continue to look after me. Thank you all.”

One of the BBC’s most recognisable newsreaders, Hill began working with the broadcaster in 1986 and has appeared in a range of news and current affairs programmes.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Could the new Machu Picchu airport be the death knell for one of the world’s greatest archaeological sites?

6 simple lifestyle measures to help lower cholesterol levels
6 simple lifestyle measures to help lower cholesterol levels

Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’
Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’

Liam Fox hails musicians as ‘unsung heroes’ of the UK economy

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Stranger Things to be brought to life in London by Secret Cinema

Stranger Things to be brought to life in London by Secret Cinema
Sophie Turner on ‘disrespectful’ petition over Game Of Thrones’ final season

Sophie Turner on ‘disrespectful’ petition over Game Of Thrones’ final season
Star-studded cast arrive on Cannes red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star-studded cast arrive on Cannes red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin
From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

Could the new Machu Picchu airport be the death knell for one of the world’s greatest archaeological sites?