Vic & Bob’s Big Night Out returning with new series

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer will return to TV screens with another series of their Big Night Out.

The comedy duo are due bring more of their bizarre humour to BBC Four.

Vic Reeves Big Night Out was originally a stage show which first made it to TV in 1990 on Channel 4.

A re-imagining of the original 90s series, titled Vic & Bob’s Big Night Out, was launched on BBC Four last year to celebrate 25 years of the pair working with the BBC.

They said of the show’s return: “We’ve had so much fun writing this series, the chemistry between us has never been so explosive and we can’t wait to get going, for our writing to make it on screen, and see how it all works out.”

Reeves, 60, devised the original surrealist show for London pubs in the 1980s, when he began his friendship and comedy partnership with Mortimer, 60.

It was during the course of these shows that Reeves, real name Jim Moir, took on his familiar stage name.

Sketches on the show will include The Free Runners and Mostly UnHaunted, and the series will see the return of the pair’s comic foil, actor Vaun Earl Norman.

Shane Allen, BBC controller for comedy commissioning, said: “Vic and Bob continue to pioneer, dazzle and reduce audiences to helpless laughter.

Recreating the golden age of British railway engineering pic.twitter.com/qJzqE4Ns1U — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) May 14, 2019

“Who knows what inventive brilliance is in store? It’s not like the scripts will give us much of a clue.

“They return at the height of their comedy powers with more audience love than ever.”

Mortimer has recently collaborated on a book with his other TV co-star star, Paul Whitehouse. Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is due to be published at the end of May.

It is not yet known when the new series of Vic & Bob’s Big Night Out will air, or how many episodes there will be.

