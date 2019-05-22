Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain promote Dark Phoenix in London

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain promote Dark Phoenix in London22nd May 19 | Entertainment News
The film also stars Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy.
Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain could barely control their giggles as they attended a photocall for their film X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
The actresses looked as if they were having a blast at the event in London.
Turner, who plays Jean Grey in the Marvel film, looked stylish in jeans and a white crop top with mirrored sections around the bottom and at the neck.
Black and silver shoes completed her fashion-forward look.
Chastain, who plays an alien shapeshifter in the movie, was elegant in a black dress with a deep plunge.
The actresses were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy, who play Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto and Charles Xavier/Professor X.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix is released in UK cinemas in June.
