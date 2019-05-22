Marion Cotillard wears crop top and shorts on Cannes red carpet

The actress was among the stars at the screening of Matthias & Maxime.

Marion Cotillard swapped a glamorous dress for a crop top and shorts as she walked the red carpet in Cannes.

The French actress stood out among a sea of gowns, as she arrived at the screening of Matthias & Maxime in the unusual outfit.

The star teamed her cropped top and shorts, which left her midriff bare, with a long overcoat.

Marion Cotillard stood out among a sea of gowns (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Boots and slicked back hair completed her look.

Other stars attending screenings in Cannes on Wednesday included Leonardo DiCaprio and Lea Seydoux, who both stepped out to see Oh Mercy.

The actor was smart in traditional black and white, while actress Seydoux added a splash of colour in her bright blue trousers.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lea Seydoux wore bright blue trousers (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The festival on the French Riviera opened on May 14 and will run until May 25.

