Daniel Craig injured while shooting new Bond film

22nd May 19 | Entertainment News

The actor will undergo ‘minor ankle surgery’.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig has been injured on the set of the new James Bond film.

The actor, 51, was shooting the latest instalment of the spy film series in Jamaica when he was hurt.

He will now undergo “minor ankle surgery”.

A tweet from the official James Bond account said: “BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica.

“Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery.

“The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

The 25th Bond instalment will be Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright are also returning.

Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen are joining the cast.

© Press Association 2019

