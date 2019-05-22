Final series of Orange Is The New Black to launch in July

The prison comedy-drama is ending with its upcoming seventh season.

Orange Is The New Black has unveiled first-look images of the final series of the show, which will be launched on Netflix in July.

The final season will be launched globally on Netflix on July 26.

The programme’s final run will see the ladies of Litchfield coming to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever.

Piper (Taylor Schilling) struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her.

Taystee’s (Danielle Brooks) friendship with Cindy (Adrienne C Moore) still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, while Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s newest profit stream.

Orange Is The New Black, which also stars Uzo Aduba, Laura Prepon and Natasha Lyonne, debuted in 2013.

It has won a raft of accolades, including Emmys and Screen Actors Guild awards.

