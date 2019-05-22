â€˜Ginger is back!â€™ â€“ Geri Horner dyes hair ahead of Spice Girls tour

22nd May 19 | Entertainment News

The singer said she hasnâ€™t had red hair for more than 20 years.

Geri Horner

Geri Horner has become Ginger Spice again, ahead of the Spice Girls tour.

The singer and her bandmates Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton are hitting the road for their comeback tour on Friday.

Horner, 46, returned to her ginger colour as she got ready for their shows.

Sharing a clip on Instagram of herself being transformed, she said: “I haven’t had ginger hair for over 20 years I think it is. So I’m a bit scared!”

The star shared pictures of the finished result.

“Ginger is back! “ she wrote.

“Thanks to @lorealhair Preference shade 74 Mango.  #Spiceworld2019 #girlpower #worthit#HouseofGinger.”

The Spiceworld Tour was announced last November with six dates, but it was later extended to 13 dates due to popular demand.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

Love Islandâ€™s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation

Jada Pinkett Smith says she had â€˜unhealthy relationshipâ€™ with porn
Jada Pinkett Smith says she had â€˜unhealthy relationshipâ€™ with porn

Why itâ€™s such big news that Holland & Barrett is banning wet wipes
Why itâ€™s such big news that Holland & Barrett is banning wet wipes

Gay sex scenes should not be a big deal, says Rocketman star Richard Madden

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michelle Keegan takes her girl squad to Ibiza to showcase her latest fashion collection

Michelle Keegan takes her girl squad to Ibiza to showcase her latest fashion collection
One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade

One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade
Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre
5 parenting lessons we can learn from Sweden

5 parenting lessons we can learn from Sweden
5 parenting lessons we can learn from Sweden

Love Islandâ€™s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation