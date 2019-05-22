â€˜Ginger is back!â€™ â€“ Geri Horner dyes hair ahead of Spice Girls tour

The singer said she hasnâ€™t had red hair for more than 20 years.

Geri Horner has become Ginger Spice again, ahead of the Spice Girls tour.

The singer and her bandmates Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton are hitting the road for their comeback tour on Friday.

Horner, 46, returned to her ginger colour as she got ready for their shows.

Sharing a clip on Instagram of herself being transformed, she said: “I haven’t had ginger hair for over 20 years I think it is. So I’m a bit scared!”

The star shared pictures of the finished result.

“Ginger is back! “ she wrote.

“Thanks to @lorealhair Preference shade 74 Mango. #Spiceworld2019 #girlpower #worthit#HouseofGinger.”

The Spiceworld Tour was announced last November with six dates, but it was later extended to 13 dates due to popular demand.

