Hilary Mantel’s conclusion to Thomas Cromwell trilogy to be published in March

22nd May 19 | Entertainment News

The Mirror & The Light will be published by HarperCollins in the UK on March 5 2020.

The Acedian Pirates Opening Night – London

Author Hilary Mantel is ready to complete her million-selling trilogy of Thomas Cromwell novels.

Henry Holt and Company has announced that The Mirror & The Light comes out in the US on March 10, 2020, five days after HarperCollins Publishers releases it in the UK.

The first two Cromwell novels, Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies, each won the Man Booker Prize.

Mantel said in a statement that the novels have been a “long journey” through Cromwell’s rise in the court of King Henry VIII and the “last miles” to the scaffold at Tower Hill, where he was beheaded in 1540.

Wolf Hall was published in 2009, and Bring Up The Bodies in 2012. Worldwide sales for the two books top 5 million copies.

© Press Association 2019

