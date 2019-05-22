Hilary Mantel’s conclusion to Thomas Cromwell trilogy to be published in March

The Mirror & The Light will be published by HarperCollins in the UK on March 5 2020.

Author Hilary Mantel is ready to complete her million-selling trilogy of Thomas Cromwell novels.

Henry Holt and Company has announced that The Mirror & The Light comes out in the US on March 10, 2020, five days after HarperCollins Publishers releases it in the UK.

The first two Cromwell novels, Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies, each won the Man Booker Prize.

BIG. NEWS. We can confirm that #TheMirrorandtheLight – the triumphant conclusion to Hilary Mantel’s Thomas Cromwell trilogy – will publish in March 2020. Find out more here: https://t.co/auUWeqK0u0 pic.twitter.com/xyXsUQAGWe — 4th Estate Books (@4thEstateBooks) May 22, 2019

Mantel said in a statement that the novels have been a “long journey” through Cromwell’s rise in the court of King Henry VIII and the “last miles” to the scaffold at Tower Hill, where he was beheaded in 1540.

Wolf Hall was published in 2009, and Bring Up The Bodies in 2012. Worldwide sales for the two books top 5 million copies.

© Press Association 2019