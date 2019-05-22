Venue partnership will bring almost 1,000 shows to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

22nd May 19 | Entertainment News

Highlights include shows featuring the likes of Eddie Izzard, Ronni Ancona & Lewis MacLeod, and Danny MacAskill.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2017

A partnership between four leading venues will bring 948 shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.

EdFest.com, a partnership between Assembly, Gilded Balloon, Pleasance and Underbelly, celebrated 12 years of working together with the launch of its new programme for 2019 on Wednesday.

This year, the group will bring 948 shows from 29 countries to perform in 107 spaces across 24 venues in Edinburgh.

Highlights include Eddie Izzard at the Assembly with his new work in progress, a reading/performance of the Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations.

The Gilded Balloon will show Ronni Ancona & Lewis MacLeod: Just Checking In, about a group of staff and guests trying to prevent the sale of a once-glamorous Scottish hotel which is about to be taken over by Donald Trump, while John Robins will bring his new stand-up show Hot Shame to the Pleasance.

At Underbelly, audiences can see Danny MacAskill’s Drop And Roll Live, which is described as an “action-packed display of gravity-defying tricks”.

EdFest.com runs from July 31 to August 26 2019.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sophie Turner on ‘disrespectful’ petition over Game Of Thrones’ final season

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

5 parenting lessons we can learn from Sweden
5 parenting lessons we can learn from Sweden

Geri Horner gives sneak peek of Spice Girls tour before it kicks off

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michelle Keegan takes her girl squad to Ibiza to showcase her latest fashion collection

Michelle Keegan takes her girl squad to Ibiza to showcase her latest fashion collection
Why it’s such big news that Holland & Barrett is banning wet wipes

Why it’s such big news that Holland & Barrett is banning wet wipes
One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade

One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade
Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale

Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale
Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale

Sophie Turner on ‘disrespectful’ petition over Game Of Thrones’ final season