Rocketman producer ‘surprised’ by reaction to gay sex scene

Matthew Vaughn also said he hoped the film would be a ‘calling card for anyone who is suffering from addiction’.

Rocketman producer Matthew Vaughn has said he was surprised at the reaction to the film’s gay sex scene.

The Sir Elton John biopic, starring Taron Egerton as the singer and Richard Madden as his manager, features a naked scene between the pair.

Vaughn told the Press Association: “I was surprised at a lot of people asking about the gay sex…

“I’m looking forward to the stage where people watch and they won’t even mention the gay sex.”

He said of filming the movie: “We never said the ‘gay sex scene’, it was just a ‘sex scene’, and how graphic we should go should be the same thing whether it was a pair of boobs or, I don’t know what the polite word is for male… or we’re seeing his cucumber. So, it’s hopefully not a big deal.”

The film also deals with Sir Elton’s struggles with addiction to drugs and alcohol.

“We’re hoping this is a calling card for anyone who is suffering from addiction, come watch it, see what Elton went through and see that there is a very, very bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Vaughn said.

