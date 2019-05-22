Stranger Things to be brought to life in London by Secret Cinema

The installation will arrive later this year, organisers said.

Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things is to be the first TV show brought to life by Secret Cinema.

The company uses a combination of film, music, art, theatre and dance in its installations and said it will transform an undisclosed location in London later this year.

The production will feature the suburban town of Hawkins, Indiana, which is the setting for Stranger Things, as well as its supernatural shadow The Upside Down.

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the stars of Stranger Things (PA/PA Wire)

The Stranger Things installation will open on November 13 and run until the end of the year, organisers said.

Fabien Riggall, creator of Secret Cinema, said: “Stranger Things is a magical and wonderful creation that takes the audience on a ride into a dreamlike ’80s wonderland.

“We are really excited to bring the format of Secret Cinema into the Duffer Brothers’ richly created world.

“We believe passionately in bringing people together in a physical environment away from their screens and this is the perfect world in which to launch our TV strand.

Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and Caleb McLaughlin star in Stranger Things (PA)

“Be prepared to be relocated to Hawkins.”

The production is an official collaboration with Netflix and will introduce new storylines, characters and locations, organisers said.

It will also revisit “much-loved narratives from the show”, according to organisers.

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin as a group of friends forced to fight a supernatural evil when their American town comes under attack.

A third season is due to arrive on Netflix in July.

For more information on the Secret Cinema installation, or to buy tickets, visit tickets.secretcinema.org.

© Press Association 2019