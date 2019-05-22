Natalie Portman describes musician Moby as ‘creepy’ after he said they dated

Moby wrote in his memoirs the pair were briefly together.

Natalie Portman has described musician Moby as “creepy” after he wrote in his memoirs they had dated in 2001.

Moby, 53, said he first met the actress when she came backstage at one of his shows and started flirting with him.

In his book, titled Then It Fell Apart, he said she was 20 at the time and they dated briefly.

However, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK online, Portman, 37, insists she was 18 when they met and said her recollection of their relationship was much different.

She told the outlet: “I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.

“He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me.

“It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

Oscar-winning actress Portman, known for starring in films including The Other Boleyn Girl and Black Swan, added: “I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends.’

“He was on tour and I was working shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times.”

