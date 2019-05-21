Man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle indicted on murder charges

21st May 19 | Entertainment News

Eric Holder Jr denied murder, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

A man accused of murdering the rapper Nipsey Hussle has been indicted by a grand jury, prosecutors said.

Eric Holder Jr is alleged to have gunned down the Grammy-nominated musician outside a Los Angeles clothing store in March.

The 29-year-old is charged with offences including murder and two counts of attempted murder, after two men were also injured in the incident, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

According to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday, Holder is accused of using a handgun to kill Hussle, 33.

Holder pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on June 18.

As well as the murder and attempted murder charges, Holder is also accused of assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hussle was shot dead outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31.

Holder was arrested two days later in Bellflower, about 20 miles south east of where Hussle was killed.

Bail was set at 6.53 million dollars, about £5.1 million.  If convicted as charged, Holder faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Following Hussle’s death, tributes were paid from across the music industry.

Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake, Chance The Rapper, John Legend and Big Sean all shared tributes.

Hussle was nominated for the best rap album Grammy earlier this year for Victory Lap.

