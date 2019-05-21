They’re back! The Judoon are returning to Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker is returning to the Time Lord role next year.

Doctor Who’s fearsome monsters The Judoon are making a comeback.

The new series of the BBC One show will feature the rhino-headed, brutish intergalactic police as one of the Doctor’s adversaries “on a deadly mission”.

The Judoon first appeared on screen around 12 years ago, with David Tennant and his co-star Martha Jones.

An episode of the new series will also star Neil Stuke, known for his roles on Doctor Foster, Silk and Silent Witness.

“No! Sho! Blo!,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said.

“The Judoon are storming back into Doctor Who in full force and the streets of Gloucester aren’t safe.

“If anyone has anything to hide, confess now. The Judoon are taking no prisoners and will stop at nothing to fulfil their mission!”

He added: “The whole team on Doctor Who are delighted and scared in equal measure to welcome them back, one of many treats we’ve got in store for viewers next series.”

“And we’re over the moon (with Judoon), to be welcoming the wondrous Neil Stuke as guest star. We can’t wait to show you what happens when his path crosses with the Thirteenth Doctor.”

The Judoon have not been seen on-screen for several years.

The 11th series of the BBC sci-fi hit, and Whittaker’s first as the Time Lord, ended in December and the programme will not be back for a full run until 2020.

The next series is currently being filmed.

