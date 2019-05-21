Star-studded cast arrive on Cannes red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The premiere took place in France on Tuesday.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt led a star-studded cast at the Cannes premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The leading men were joined on the red carpet on the French Riviera by their co-stars Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning, as well as director Quentin Tarantino.

Black comedy Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is set in 1960s Los Angeles and tells the story of DiCaprio’s TV actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, played by Pitt, as they navigate a changing industry.

For Tuesday’s Cannes premiere DiCaprio, 44, and Pitt, 55, posed together on the red carpet, looking dapper in black tuxedos.

Leonardo DiCaprio (right) and Brad Pitt posed on the red carpet as audiences got their first look at Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Australian Robbie stars as murdered actress Sharon Tate in the film, who is the most famous victim of the followers of Charles Manson.

Robbie, 28, decided against a gown for the occasion, instead wearing dark sequined trousers with a white strapless dress featuring a sparkly bow.

Actress Margot Robbie turned heads at the Cannes film festival as she arrived on the red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Fanning, 25, plays Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, a member of the Manson family.

For the premiere she wore a white, strapless gown complete with a golden silk bow belt.

Dakota Fanning wore a white gown for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere in France (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Tarantino, 56 and one of Hollywood’s most revered directors, arrived on the carpet with his wife Daniela Pick, 35.

He wore a black tuxedo while she wore a white gown.

Director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniela Pick shared an intimate moment on the carpet at the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

According to Deadline, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood received a six-minute standing ovation following its debut at Cannes on Tuesday.

It is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

