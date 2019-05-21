Charity concern over grooming ignorance raised by Emmerdale storyline

21st May 19 | Entertainment News

Barnardo’s has praised the ITV soap for dramatising difficult issues.

37e448b8-9596-4510-a5eb-a1d570df7b5b

Children’s charity Barnardo’s has raised concerns over ignorance of sexual grooming revealed by an Emmerdale storyline.

The ITV soap has featured a plot line in which the character of teacher Maya Stepney grooms and has sex with teenager Jacob Gallagher.

With a YouGov survey of the public’s views on scenarios seen in Emmerdale, Barnardo’s found that a “significant proportion” of the audience did not see anything criminal about the actions of the abusive teacher.

The charity has voiced concerns over public confusion concerning a “real and disturbing issue”.

In the ITV soap, Maya and Jacob had sex after the teenager turned 16 – which around one in five of the people surveyed did not realise was criminal.

View this post on Instagram

"You call me. You can always call me" #Emmerdale

A post shared by Emmerdale (@emmerdale) on

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “Some Emmerdale fans have been vocal about feeling uncomfortable with the grooming storyline, but we applaud producers for highlighting this very real and disturbing issue.

“Our polling shows there is still a significant proportion of the public that doesn’t realise Maya’s actions in the soap were criminal.

“When a boy or girl turns 16, that doesn’t mean they can no longer be sexually abused or exploited. Children are children by law until they are 18.

“While 16-year-olds are free to make choices about sex, teachers and other adults who abuse their positions of trust to groom young people under 18 are still committing crimes.”

The soap characters had been “sexting” in a protracted period of grooming and around 35% of viewers did not think an adult sending sexually explicit images to a 16-year-old was against the law or abusive.

Around 27% did not see any any abuse or illegality in the pair kissing.

Barnardo’s picked out grooming behaviour perpetrated by Maya, including targeting the victim, gaining the victim’s trust, filling a need, isolating the child, sexualising the relationship, and then maintaining control.

The charity has said that services are in place for those who could face grooming and abuse..

Mr Khan said: “Adult abusers like Maya in Emmerdale exploit young people’s feelings of loneliness, their need for care and their desire to be loved, before abusing them.

“Barnardo’s support services see first-hand how this abuse can cause long-term harm and affect young people’s attitudes to love, relationships and sex as they move into adulthood.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Jada Pinkett Smith says she had ‘unhealthy relationship’ with porn
Jada Pinkett Smith says she had ‘unhealthy relationship’ with porn

One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade
One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade

Sir Ian McKellen creates Shakespearean picture of a bee for charity

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans

Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans
Sophie Turner on ‘disrespectful’ petition over Game Of Thrones’ final season

Sophie Turner on ‘disrespectful’ petition over Game Of Thrones’ final season
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life
Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win