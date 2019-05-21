Keanu Reeves’ Toy Story 4 character revealed to be stuntman in new trailer

21st May 19 | Entertainment News

Reeves is lending his voice to Duke Caboom.

John Wick: Chapter 2 gala screening – London

Keanu Reeves’ Toy Story 4 character has made his debut in a new trailer for Disney’s highly anticipated animated film.

Reeves, 54, will lend his voice to Duke Caboom, billed as “Canada’s greatest stuntman”.

Duke, who is reminiscent of real-life daredevil Evel Knievel, made a brief appearance in a teaser released on Tuesday.

He was seen striking poses on his stunt bike after Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, and Bo Peep, voiced by Annie Potts, approached him to ask for help in finding their lost friend.

Toy Story 4 sees the gang living with Bonnie after their previous owner Andy handed them over to her at the end of the third instalment.

Another new toy, Forky, will play a pivotal role in the film. Forky is a spork with googly eyes and pipe cleaners for arms who goes missing during a family road trip.

Toy Story 4, also featuring the voices of Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, will be released in cinemas on June 21.

