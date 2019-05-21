Peers told UK broadcasters have ‘fear factor’ about hiring disabled actors

21st May 19 | Entertainment News

The House Of Lords Communications Committee heard views on diversity.

Disability pay gaps

UK public service broadcasters have been accused of having a “fear factor” about casting disabled actors.

Calls have been made for the “abhorrent” practice of casting able-bodied actors in disabled roles to be ended.

The House Of Lords Communications Committee heard evidence on the state of diversity in modern UK broadcasting.

Disability consultant Jonathan Kaye urged politicians to condemn the casting of able-bodied actors in disabled roles, and said producers were afraid to do otherwise.

He said: “They have a fear factor. There’s big fear factor.

“There is this abhorrent practice within this industry of giving disabled people’s roles to able-bodied people, until this industry gets a grip and realises that if there is a disabled character in a play or in a drama, then you should give it to a disabled actor.

“The same is true of Hollywood. We need to come down on this, and say this is wrong, this is the year 2019.

“We should be saying with one united voice, enough is enough.”

Broadcasters have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans

One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade
One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade

Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye
Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye

Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jada Pinkett Smith says she had ‘unhealthy relationship’ with porn

Jada Pinkett Smith says she had ‘unhealthy relationship’ with porn
Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale

Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale
Sir Ian McKellen creates Shakespearean picture of a bee for charity

Sir Ian McKellen creates Shakespearean picture of a bee for charity
Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win
Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans