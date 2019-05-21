Elle Fanning faints at Cannes Film Festival dinner

21st May 19 | Entertainment News

The actress later posted on Instagram that her dress was too tight.

France Cannes 2019 Les Miserables Red Carpet

Elle Fanning says she fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner because he dress was too tight.

The 21-year-old actress collapsed at the Chopard Trophee dinner on Monday evening at Cannes.

Fanning later posted a message with a thumbs-up photo on Instagram saying she was “all good” despite what she called a fainting spell from her snug Prada gown.

Fanning is on the jury in Cannes. She is the youngest person ever to be on the nine-person panel that will decide the Palme d’Or.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale
Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has new role on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has new role on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation

Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation
Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye

Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye
Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life
Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win