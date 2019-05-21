Ariana Grande’s new-look waxwork unveiled by Madame Tussauds

The figure of the US pop star is seen wearing her trademark thigh-high boots and long sweater.

A new-look Ariana Grande waxwork has been unveiled by Madame Tussauds London.

The figure of the US pop star usually resides at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, but will join the all-star line-up at the London venue for five weeks.

Today, Madame Tussauds London unveiled their Ariana Grande figure at Insta-worthy location, EL&N Cafe (Ian West/PA)

Usually styled in a silver stage outfit, the waxwork has been given a makeover in Grande’s trademark thigh-high boots and long sweater.

The outfit was chosen by fans of the Thank U, Next singer, and also included a new ring-style detail woven into her hair.

Fans pose up a storm as Madame Tussauds London unveiled their Ariana Grande figure at EL&N Cafe (Ian West/PA)

Fans of Grande posed with the restyled figure at London’s EL&N Cafe as it was revealed on Tuesday, before it heads to Madame Tussauds London alongside waxworks of music stars including Ed Sheeran, Adele, Miley Cyrus and Freddie Mercury.

The waxwork was first unveiled in Blackpool in August 2017, shortly after the music star held her One Love Manchester concert in tribute to those who lost their lives in the May 22 bombing at her Manchester Arena gig.

© Press Association 2019