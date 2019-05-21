Ashley Roberts to make West End debut in Waitress

The star will play Dawn in the production.

Ashley Roberts is set to make her West End debut in Waitress.

The Pussycat Dolls star will play Dawn, one of the three waitresses in the production, when she joins the show next month.

Roberts will be treading the boards with fellow new cast member Lucie Jones.

The former X Factor contestant is playing Jenna, another of the waitresses.

Sara Bareilles’ Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End earlier this year.

